Malakai Black Mentions CM Punk During Tonight’s AEW Collision
– With WWE Survivor Series in the Chicago area tonight, all eyes are on the WWE program to see if CM Punk might make his long-awaited WWE return tonight. However, Malakai Black actually referenced Punk by name tonight on AEW Collision in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. AEW Collision was airing on TNT tonight opposite Survivor Series. You can view a clip of Black’s promo mentioning CM Punk below.
Malakai Black delivered a promo to FTR saying there would be no one to save them if they came to the ring after their match. Black said, “There will be no one coming to save you. No Cesaro. No Yuta. And no CM Punk!”
This is the first time the former AEW World Champion was verbally referenced by name on AEW airwaves since Tony Khan announced his firing earlier in September. Punk was fired stemming from a backstage incident that took place at AEW All In: London at Wembley Stadium on August 27.
