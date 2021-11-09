Malakai Black on an Upcoming Change in Aesthetics and Behavior for His AEW Character

– AEW star Malakai Black recently spoke to Giant FM Real Radio, and he discussed his move to AEW after getting released by WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Malakai Black on upcoming changes to his character: “In the next two weeks, you’re going to see a very interesting change in the aesthetics and behavior within the character.”

Black on if there’s a plan to adding more members to the House of Black: “Is there is a plan for it? Absolutely. Can you expect it? I don’t know. That’s not a decision I make. The idea for House of Black, a house is multiple people. There’s definitely an idea I have, more so than I’ve revealed to even Tony (Khan), with House of Black. I don’t want to rush everything. Everything goes slowly, takes its time, is methodical. When the time is right, you’ll hopefully see some faces appear.”

On his rivalry with Cody Rhodes: “My fate within AEW is bonded to him. We will weave in and out and clash time and time again. He brings out the worst and best in me. He’s a cunning and skilled wrestler. He’s dangerous and has a great mind, which is dangerous for me. I’ve been up to par with him, and been able to get ahead of him. There will always be plans, but unspoken plans. We’ll always clash.”