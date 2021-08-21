Malakai Black On His Creative Input in AEW, Signing With the Company

Malakai Black discussed his reasons for signing with AEW and how much creative input he has there in a new interview. Black spoke with Bleacher Report for a new interview, and you can check out highlights below:

On changing his name to Malakai Black for AEW: “When I made the transition from point A to point B, I wanted to commit myself to something that was different but, at the same time, had enough recognizable traits that it was still in the same wheelhouse of what I have done before. I have always portrayed darker characters and my previous name was very ‘old testimony.’ I wanted to look at a name that was also referencing that but had different meanings. Malachi means messenger. He was a lesser prophet known in Hebrew. A lot of that character is based on European tribalism and paganism from around the time of Julius Caesar. There were a lot of Celtics in the lowlands who worshipped a deity called Cernunnos, and I based the mask and a lot of the dressing off of that symbolism. I find it fascinating. I had to do some digging and research to find something that would work in a similar fashion but still be something new.”

On being inspired by Japanese wrestlers: “Hayabusa was definitely one of [my favorites]. I was always infatuated with his move set and his unique look. He had a Japanese luchador look, but he did it differently. He just had a way to make it his own. His moves were very high-flying and martial arts-based, and that’s a lot of what I do. Another one would be Yuji Nagata. I was a big fan of New Japan growing up. I did not grow up watching WWF back in the day because it wasn’t accessible to me in the Netherlands. Eurosport got New Japan and that’s where I got to know guys like [Jushin] Liger and Nagata.”

On signing with AEW after his WWE release: “I had a plan, and I think the only place in my head where this plan would come to fulfillment is AEW. The company is young, fresh and exciting. It brings an edge that professional wrestling has sorely needed. This character that I have clearly has a kind of edge to it that I could only portray in AEW. My agent communicated my thoughts to [AEW President] Tony Khan and he loved it. We had a quick conversation and then a long two- or three-day period where we were communicating a lot. The rest is history, and the impact has been seen.”

On having creative control in AEW: “My creative input is almost 100%. I will send my ideas to Tony [Khan], and he will either give his thoughts on it or sign off on it. The locker room itself is absolutely great. It’s a group of people who will fight tooth and nail to get things done. There is a huge amount of talent in that locker room. I feel that after 21 years of being in this business, I can help that new generation and younger kids who will inherit this business and help them discover themselves. I can ask them the questions that will allow them to start the thinking process to make themselves better.”