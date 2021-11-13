Malakai Black on Possibly Adding More Members to the House of Black, His Current Goal

– In a recent interview with the Fulton County Post, AEW star Malakai Black discussed adding more members to the House of Black. Here are some of the highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):

On adding more members to the group: “Are there plans for it? Absolutely. Can you expect it? I don’t know, that’s not a decision I can completely make. Is it something I want? Absolutely. I think that the idea of House of Black is obviously when you say, ‘a House,’ that means multiple people. A house isn’t a house until people live in it. There is definitely an idea that I have, more so than I have revealed to even Tony, with the House of Black. But like I said, in due time. Everything comes in steps and we don’t want to rush anything, at least I don’t want to rush anything,” he said. “Everything goes slowly, everything takes its time, everything is methodical. When the time is right, hopefully, you will see some faces appear.”

Malakai Black on his current goal: “I think the goal is always to chase championships. But the goal for me initially is to establish who I am and what I am about. Then the championships will come by themselves. I think everybody knows the caliber of wrestler I am, I think everybody knows the caliber of what I bring to this company. And obviously, the last few months have proven that. If I look at the popularity, if I look at the response to anything that I do, it’s been successful. Even at times when things might not have appeared as successful, it still hasn’t diminished or damaged anything that I have done within AEW.”