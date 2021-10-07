Malakai Black On Presenting His Entrance Idea to Tony Khan

In an interview with AEW Unrestricted, Malakai Black spoke about presenting his idea for an entrance to Tony Khan upon his arrival in AEW and how Khan reacted. We were sent the following highlights:

On his AEW character and entrance: “I just presented this entire ball of information to Tony [Khan], and Tony just absorbed it and was like, ‘Yeah, I love it! Let’s give it a go, and we’ll see where it ends!’ The rest is history because obviously it was a big success.”

On wrestling inspiration: “I told my mom at age six, ‘I want to be a pro wrestler,’ and my mom was like, ‘Yeah, sure.’ Who’s laughing now mom?”