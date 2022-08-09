Malakai Black on Recovering From Back Injury That Nearly Forced Him to Retire

– In a post on his TikTok account, AEW star Malakai Black reveals that he’s recently been dealing with a back injury that he expected to force him into retirement. However, it appears Black was recently able to correct the issue after undergoing treatment. Black wrote the following:

“Till about 3 months ago I was dealing with a back injury I was convinced was going to force me into retirement, but after a literal year of treatment that went from working to complete failure on several occasions we all of a sudden hit the correct vertebrae during a dry needling session and everything released. From there we were able to rehab and strengthen. You can check video 2 for this horrendous view and my personal reaction to it. However, allowing me now a few months later to slowly move back into deadlifting and a few more compound moves. #deadlifting #recovery #injury #rehab #dryneedling #malakaiblack #houseofblack #prowrestling”

Malakai Black was last in action on the July 15 edition of Rampage, where he and Brody King beat The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver).