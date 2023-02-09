Malakai Black on Requesting AEW to Start Putting on House Shows

– During a recent interview with the HardLORE podcast, AEW star Malakai Black discussed AEW beginning non-televised live events and how he pushed for the move. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Malakai Black on requesting AEW to hold live events: “It was at my request that we’re doing live events. Initially, [Khan] was like, ‘Maybe.’ And I kept hammering down on him and others started chiming in too. … Eventually, he told me, what was it four or five months ago when I sat down with him, he basically said like, ‘We’re going to start doing live events in 2023’ and I was like, ‘Okay, put me on them.’ … There’s nothing more fun than live events because you can interact with the crowd.”

On the benefits of live events: “I think that a lot of young guys that are coming through now will need to learn how to work for cameras and learn how to get comfortable in front of an audience in a way that they don’t forget about, like, ‘Hey, take a breather and give people the opportunity to process what it is you just did.’ That doesn’t mean stand still and do nothing, but it’s all these little, little things that a lot of the younger kids in that locker room are now going to be able to pick up and get better because that’s the only way you’re going to get better.”

As noted, AEW will kick off its House Rules Tour of live events starting on March 18 in Troy, Ohio.