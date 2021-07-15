Malakai Black Once Strained His MCL on a Checked Kick in WWE

During a recent Twitch stream (via Fightful), Malakai Black revealed that he once strained his MCL in a match against an enhancement talent on WWE RAW after his opponent checked his kick. He said:

“I strained my MCL once during a live episode of Raw when I wrestled an enhancement talent. He checked a low kick that he wasn’t supposed to check, I guess because he got scared, he kind of turned in and he wasn’t supposed to turn in. I’m anticipating (direct contact) but because he turned in a different way, he stepped out and I strained my MCL. I was like, ‘Oh shit.’ It was during the period where I was running through people. I remember I was going to leg sweep him as well and just pushing through it. It felt like my lower leg was hanging. Every time I did something, I had to flex my quads and hamstring to feel I was pulling my knee back in position. It was terrible.“

Malakai Black recently made his debut in AEW earlier this month and officially signed with the company.