Malakai Black Recalls Pitching His NXT Character to Triple H

In an interview with The Undisputed Podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Malakai Black spoke about pitching his ‘Aleister Black’ character to Triple H when he was on WWE NXT.

He said: “I’ve always been obsessed with that idea. So when I pitched the idea for Alistair to [Triple H], … I said, ‘The idea that I have is — what if Lucifier was cast out, and he fell down, and … he woke up and he had no idea who he was. But he knew that he did something awful, but he couldn’t put his finger on it. He knew he did something so heinous, so bad, that no matter what he did he has this quiet urge to redeem himself, but he doesn’t know why. And that’s the conversation me and [Triple H] started having about … the Aleister character.”

Aleister Black was part of NXT from 2017 to 2019, then moved to the main roster before his eventual 2021 release.