Malakai Black Reacts to Cody Rhodes’ Win On AEW Dynamite
October 24, 2021 | Posted by
Malakai Black suffered his first loss in AEW Dynamite — and Cody Rhodes — on last night’s Dynamite, but Black says that pinning Rhodes was not his goal. Rhodes defeated Black for the first time in three matches on last night’s show, and Black posted to Instagram afterward to explain how he still accomplished his goal.
Black wrote:
“The entire world is a graveyard, and if you think this was about putting my shoulders on the mat; you’re rudely mistaken,” Black wrote. “My job was to destroy you and your world. The entire world hates you, you’ve become the beast I set out to make you, and I was willing to sacrifice my blood for it. Enjoy the seeds I planted for months. House always wins. #HouseOfBlack”
