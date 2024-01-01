wrestling / News

Malakai Black Responds To Fan Accusation That He Refuses To Put Talent Over

January 1, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Malakai Black AEW Dynamite 6-22-22 Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, Malakai Black responded to a fan that accused the AEW wrestler of refusing to put other wrestlers over. The thread started after another user noted that Black had zero singes matches in 2023.

Black wrote: “Usually I don’t reply because these laughable takes from goofballs like this nerd is why this place is the equivalent of people opening their front doors and screaming their excrement laced opinions into the street, however: bullshit, never happened, isn’t a thing. Happy ny.

Black revealed back in September that he had been dealing with minor injuries, which may account for him only working tag matches.

