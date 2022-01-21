Malakai Black On Samoa Joe & William Regal Potentially Joining AEW, Impact Of WWE NXT On His Career

In a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, Malakai Black discussed his experience in WWE NXT, Samoa Joe and William Regal potentially joining AEW, and much more. You can read his comment below.

Malakai Black on his experience in NXT: “There was a moment where we did a pay-per-view and Triple H came running in. He said, ‘Guys, we did it. We made a million dollars.” We all looked around and were very proud. I feel we were an era in NXT uncommon to any other era in NXT. That is no criticism to any other person that was in NXT, especially the people before us. We were able to do it because of them. They helped grow that brand to the point where we could step in and say, ‘Let’s take it.’ My whole looking back at that era of NXT was truly unique. Adam Cole, Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, War Raiders, Ricochet, Matt Riddle – it was truly a unique time in NXT. We were in a locker room where we were competing with each other every single night, but we were also very supportive of one another.”

On NXT’s impact on his career: “It helped me to be where I am today. t’s the reason why I’m in this other amazing company now. In its own weird way, it helped shape that, you know what I mean? And it helped shape me and it allows me to bring my craft to what I consider to be the most innovative, cool company in the world right now, which is AEW. I’m thankful for all my time there.”

On Samoa Joe and William Regal potentially joining AEW: “For Joe, whether that would be in an active competitor part or just someone who helps produce, I would welcome it. I actually spoke to Mr. Regal the day of and just expressed my gratitude to him. Because there are a few people that I always went to, to filter my ideas and filter my process, and him and Terry Taylor always pop in my head whenever I try to plan stuff or do stuff or think about stuff. He was a big part of that. He was the one who originally saw me back in the UK, back in Progress. He was the one who made it all happen. So I owe a lot, if not almost anything of my mainstream success to William Regal, and he is a credit to the business in any shape or way. And whatever he decides to do, I hope he realizes that he’s very respected and he’s very loved and that he, if he were to make that decision, if that was the direction that would, I think that the business would be better for it. Because there is none more equipped to learn from than William Regal.”

