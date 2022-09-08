wrestling / News
Malakai Black To Miss Northeast Wrestling Event For Health Reasons
September 8, 2022 | Posted by
Northeast Wrestling has announced that Malakai Black will not attend at their event tomorrow night for health reasons. Jay Lethal and nZo have been added to the show in his place. The event happens at Eastwood Field in Niles, OH. Others set to appear include Penta El Zero M, Jerry Lawler, Erick Redbeard, John Hennigan, Ricky Starks, Matt Taven, Brian Pillman Jr., Cole Karter, Katie Arquette, Elijah Dean, Derek Dillinger, Slade and more.
It was reported yesterday that Black has been granted a conditional release from AEW.
