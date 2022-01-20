Malakai Black Ranks Top Mists In Pro Wrestling History, Talks Importance Of Triple H’s Water Mist

In a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, Malakai Black discussed the importance of Triple H’s water mist, his ranking of the greatest mist in pro wrestling history, and much more. You can read his comment below.

Malakai Black on the importance of Triple H’s water mist: “Massive part of his IP. It made him because it was such an important part of his entrance. Every time he did it, the crowd knew exactly how to react. It was very smart, very meticulous. You know an entrance is so important, and I’m sure we’ll get into my entrance at one point, but it’s actually things like that that made me think about my own entrance. It’s very, very important.”

On Gangrel’s blood mist: “Very cool. Perfect blend of a lot of things I found very intriguing at the time and obviously, I’ve always been drawn to more, darker characters that way. It really worked and it’s one of those things where it just fits. And that one just fit with his presentation and what he did was just such a good add-on to Gangrel and the entire aesthetic. Very cool to look at.”

On ranking the greatest mist in pro wrestling history: “Muta’s on top. Any other answer in terms of mists is obviously a fraudulent answer. I’d say Hunter’s, Triple H’s entrance water mist after that because it’s such a characteristic of who he was with this entrance, obviously because of who he is and what he’s done. I would say Gangrel’s because it was a completely unique standout. And I say last, but like, it’s definitely not least because it’s difficult to fit that in, Carlito was the same as Gangrel so it’s a bit of a tie because they added so much to what it is they were doing. It complimented their work. So, I’d say those are tied, and they’re definitely not tied in a negative sense.”

