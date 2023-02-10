Malakai Black Wants To Pursue Trios Titles & Try More Work With Brody King

In a recent interview with HardLore, AEW’s Malakai Black shared his thoughts about upcoming goals for himself and the rest of the House of Black (per Wrestling Inc). He mentioned expanding the stable’s presentation and his hopes to work with (and against) stablemate Brody King inside the ring. You can find a few highlights from Black and watch the complete video below.

On his preferred plans for the House of Black in the immediate future: “It would make more sense for us to chase the Trios titles. I feel like it’s time for us to do something that turns more heads than just being the House of Black and give people an extra reason to bite down on what it is that we present to the world.”

On tag-teaming with King and the possibility of fighting against him as well: “The reason why is because best friends make better enemies. I think that him and me can bring something out of each other that is animalistic. We can pull back the curtain on a friendship level — actually move the current in front of a friendship level — and just go, ‘All right, we’re going to fight,’ and we’re going to fight and not have any hatred towards each other.”