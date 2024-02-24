Malakai Black vs. Bryan Keith Set For This Weekend’s AEW Collision

Malakai Black is set for his first singles match in almost two years on this weekend’s AEW Collision. Tony Khan announced on Friday that Black will face Bryan Keith on Saturday’s show.

This is Black’s first singles match since he faced Penta El Zero Mieda on a June 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs on TNT:

* Bryan Danielson vs. Jun Akiyama

* FTR vs. Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty

* Malakai Black vs. Bryan Keith

* Thunder Rosa vs. TBA

* Serena Deeb vs. TBA