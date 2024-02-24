wrestling / News
Malakai Black vs. Bryan Keith Set For This Weekend’s AEW Collision
Malakai Black is set for his first singles match in almost two years on this weekend’s AEW Collision. Tony Khan announced on Friday that Black will face Bryan Keith on Saturday’s show.
This is Black’s first singles match since he faced Penta El Zero Mieda on a June 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs on TNT:
* Bryan Danielson vs. Jun Akiyama
* FTR vs. Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty
* Malakai Black vs. Bryan Keith
* Thunder Rosa vs. TBA
* Serena Deeb vs. TBA
TOMORROW!@GSBArena Springfield, MO
Saturday Night #AEWCollision
TNT, 8pm ET/7pm CT@bountykeith vs @malakaiblxck
TOMORROW on TNT
The Bounty Hunter collides vs Malakai Black!
But first, before tomorrow's Collision, don't miss BK in the huge 3 Way Trios on #AEWRampage TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/2bimJnCL8N
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 23, 2024
