Malakai Black vs. Buddy Matthews Set for Battleground Championship Wrestling in December

– Battleground Championship Wrestling has announced that Malakai Black will face Buddy Matthews (aka former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy) at the promotion’s upcoming event in December. The event will be held at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on December 18.

Black and Matthews previously feuded with one another in WWE. On Raw in July of last year, Matthews attacked Black’s eye and jammed it into the steel ring steps. This was later referenced in one of Black’s prison short films.