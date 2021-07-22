wrestling / News
Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes, TNT Title Match Set For August 4th AEW Dynamite
Malakai Black will get his shot at Cody Rhodes when AEW returns to Daily’s Place in August. AEW has announced that Rhodes and Black will do battle on the August 4th episode of Dynamite, which will take place in the company’s home base of Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
ALso announced was Miro defending his AEW TNT Championship, though no opponent has yet been revealed.
