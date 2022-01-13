Malakai Black Would ‘Welcome’ Samoa Joe & William Regal Joining AEW

– Speaking to Shakiel Mahjouri for CBS Sports, AEW star Malakai Black spoke on potentially seeing William Regal or Samoa Joe in AEW. WWE released both Joe and Regal from NXT last week. Malakai Black stated the following (via Fightful):

“In terms of Joe, whether that would be an in an active and competitive part or just someone who helps produce, I would welcome it. I actually spoke to Mr. Regal the day of and expressed my gratitude to him because there are a few people that I always went to, to filter my ideas and filter my process. Him and Terry Taylor are the two that always popped into my head whenever I tried to plan stuff, produce stuff, or think about stuff. He was a big part of that. He was the one that originally saw me back in the UK in PROGRESS and he made it all happen. I owe a lot, if not almost anything, in terms of my mainstream success to William Regal. He is a credit to the business in any shape or way. Whatever he decides to do, I hope he realizes he’s very respected, very loved, and that if he were to make that decision, if that were the direction, the business would be better for it. There are none more equipped to learn from than William Regal.”

Aleister Black himself was released by WWE in June of last year. He later signed with AEW the following month.