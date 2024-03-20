Malakai Black Says Wrestling Training Has Diluted A Lot These Days

Malakai Black has some concerns about the state of wrestling today, noting that the training process has been “diluted a lot.” Black shared some of his concerns about the current state of the industry in an interview with Developmentally Speaking and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his concerns about wrestling being diluted today: “Wrestling is very accessible nowadays, a little too accessible in my opinion. I feel the training has diluted a lot, there’s a lot of water added to the wine where I feel like a lot of the principles have gotten lost. I’m very proud that I kind of still received more of a traditional style of training, because believe me, the 290 pound, 6 foot 5 prototype monsters were not excited to train with a 6 foot skinny kid from Amsterdam.”

On the industry being too much of a showcase today: “Wrestling needs less Michael Bay and more … a little bit thought provoking methodology.”