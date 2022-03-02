Malcolm Bivens Claims Everyone Is Too Scared to Try and Jump Him in WWE NXT

– Speaking to The Black Announce Table, Malcolm Bivens talked about how people tend to get jumped in the WWE NXT parking lot, except him. According to Bivens, no one wants a piece of him in the parking lot. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“Nobody wants it with Malcolm Bivens. That’s it. Sometimes, I will wake up at two in the morning and drive around the parking lot, just looking for trouble. Nobody wants any with Malcolm Bivens. Think about how times I’ve been in the parking lot. Everyone has gotten jumped in NXT but me. That’s a record. Everyone talks about Nattie’s world records. That’s one. The only person in NXT that hasn’t been jumped in the parking lot.”