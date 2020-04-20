wrestling / News
Malcolm Bivens Criticizes Matt Riddle Getting A Replacement Partner On NXT
On last week’s episode of NXT, Matt Riddle defended the NXT tag team titles against the Undisputed Era, but Pete Dunne was unable to defend with him. Instead, Timothy Thatcher made his NXT debut to be Riddle’s substitute partner for the evening. In a post on Twitter, Malcolm Bivens, the manager of the team Indus Sher, criticized Riddle getting to get a new partner.
He wrote: “I wonder if Matt Riddle will pick a new tag partner on Wednesday since rules don’t mean anything anymore. Will it be Method Man? Redman? A Bob Marley hologram? Who knows!”
I wonder if Matt Riddle will pick a new tag partner on Wednesday since rules don’t mean anything anymore. Will it be Method Man? Redman? A Bob Marley hologram? Who knows!
— Malcolm Bivens (@Malcolmvelli) April 20, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Says TNA Was Competition For WWE Before AEW, Points Out That TNA Drew More Viewers Than AEW
- Jim Cornette Shares Story About Vince McMahon Getting ‘Hot’ Over Donald Trump Plane Size, Discusses How Vince & Trump Are So Much Alike
- Cody Rhodes Discusses His Connection To Tiger King, Says He Was Told Carole Baskin Story Years Ago As If It Was ‘Absolute Fact’
- Promotions Cut Ties With Indie Wrestler Jay Hunter Following Racist Tiktok Video