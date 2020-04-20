wrestling / News

Malcolm Bivens Criticizes Matt Riddle Getting A Replacement Partner On NXT

April 20, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
On last week’s episode of NXT, Matt Riddle defended the NXT tag team titles against the Undisputed Era, but Pete Dunne was unable to defend with him. Instead, Timothy Thatcher made his NXT debut to be Riddle’s substitute partner for the evening. In a post on Twitter, Malcolm Bivens, the manager of the team Indus Sher, criticized Riddle getting to get a new partner.

He wrote: “I wonder if Matt Riddle will pick a new tag partner on Wednesday since rules don’t mean anything anymore. Will it be Method Man? Redman? A Bob Marley hologram? Who knows!

