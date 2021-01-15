wrestling / News
Malcolm Bivens Interrupts Dakota Kai’s Thirst Trap, Issues Statement After
Malcolm Bivens isn’t having any of your thirst traps, interrupting Dakota Kai’s attempt to do so in favor of some Scooby-Doo. Kai posted a video to Twitter in which she prepares to do the “Buss It” challenge, in which participants show off in sweatpants and then cut to some twerking in twerk-appropriate clothing. However, just as the video gets ready to switch, it cut to Bivens who says, “What you think you were gonna see, huh? What you think you were gonna see? Well, guess what you gonna see. You gonna see Scooby-Doo WrestleMania Mystery with Malcolm Bivens.”
Fans did not appreciate the Russo-style (or I guess anti-Russo-style, since it prevented risque content) swerve, and expressed their displeasure on social media. Bivens has since issued a statement, which reads:
“I would like to issue an apology for the #BussItChallenge tweet. I am humbled by this experience. To be quite honest, I had no idea why everyone was angry. I didn’t realize so many of you were so damn thirsty. I’ve never simped on this app a day in my life. Don’t bother searching. Even if I had those tweets, they are long gone. Please accept this as a make good.
P.S. Tyler Rust is the future.
P.P.S. you all are lucky we weren’t in the Dusty Classic. It’d be over for your heaux.”
✨ #BussItChallenge ✨ pic.twitter.com/nd4gRAaKjF
— ℭ𝔥𝔞𝔯𝔩𝔦𝔢 𝔊𝔦𝔯𝔩 (@DakotaKai_WWE) January 15, 2021
— Malcolm (@Malcolmvelli) January 15, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson On Cactus Jack vs. Vader Rivalry In WCW, How WCW Viewed Cactus, Ron Simmons Winning World Title
- AJ Styles on the Origin of the Styles Clash, Wanting a Match with Triple H
- Sonny Kiss Says He’s Fine After Tony Schiavone Mistakingly Said He Was Injured
- Eric Bischoff On Gruesome Sid Vicious Injury At WCW Sin, Decision To Show Injury On Nitro, Shane Douglas In WCW