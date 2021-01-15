wrestling / News

Malcolm Bivens Interrupts Dakota Kai’s Thirst Trap, Issues Statement After

January 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Stokely Hathaway EVOLVE Malcolm Bivens

Malcolm Bivens isn’t having any of your thirst traps, interrupting Dakota Kai’s attempt to do so in favor of some Scooby-Doo. Kai posted a video to Twitter in which she prepares to do the “Buss It” challenge, in which participants show off in sweatpants and then cut to some twerking in twerk-appropriate clothing. However, just as the video gets ready to switch, it cut to Bivens who says, “What you think you were gonna see, huh? What you think you were gonna see? Well, guess what you gonna see. You gonna see Scooby-Doo WrestleMania Mystery with Malcolm Bivens.”

Fans did not appreciate the Russo-style (or I guess anti-Russo-style, since it prevented risque content) swerve, and expressed their displeasure on social media. Bivens has since issued a statement, which reads:

“I would like to issue an apology for the #BussItChallenge tweet. I am humbled by this experience. To be quite honest, I had no idea why everyone was angry. I didn’t realize so many of you were so damn thirsty. I’ve never simped on this app a day in my life. Don’t bother searching. Even if I had those tweets, they are long gone. Please accept this as a make good.

P.S. Tyler Rust is the future.
P.P.S. you all are lucky we weren’t in the Dusty Classic. It’d be over for your heaux.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dakota Kai, Malcolm Bivens, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading