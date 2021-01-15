Malcolm Bivens Interrupts Dakota Kai’s Thirst Trap, Issues Statement After

Malcolm Bivens isn’t having any of your thirst traps, interrupting Dakota Kai’s attempt to do so in favor of some Scooby-Doo. Kai posted a video to Twitter in which she prepares to do the “Buss It” challenge, in which participants show off in sweatpants and then cut to some twerking in twerk-appropriate clothing. However, just as the video gets ready to switch, it cut to Bivens who says, “What you think you were gonna see, huh? What you think you were gonna see? Well, guess what you gonna see. You gonna see Scooby-Doo WrestleMania Mystery with Malcolm Bivens.”

Fans did not appreciate the Russo-style (or I guess anti-Russo-style, since it prevented risque content) swerve, and expressed their displeasure on social media. Bivens has since issued a statement, which reads: