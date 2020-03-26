wrestling / News
Malcolm Bivens to Matt Riddle: ‘And You Wonder Why Goldberg and I Hate You’
– During last night’s NXT, Saurav Gurjar and Rinku Singh attacked Matt Riddle, with Malcolm Bivens as their manager. He introduced the team as the future of the NXT tag team division. Matt Riddle and Bivens later had the following exchange on Twitter.
Riddle wrote, “I need you Stallion Pete! This little bald dude named @Malcolmvelli had 2 hairy dudes jump me yesterday after my Stallion Performance against @roderickstrong.”
Bivens later responded on Twitter, “Wow, he really opened this app to try and slander the bald community. And you wonder why Goldberg and I hate you.”
I need you Stallion Pete! This little bald dude named @Malcolmvelli had 2 hairy dudes jump me yesterday after my Stallion Performance against @roderickstrong pic.twitter.com/tRWJpqbmnu
— matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) March 26, 2020
Wow, he really opened this app to try and slander the bald community. And you wonder why Goldberg and I hate you. https://t.co/548x0r725X
— Malcolm Bivens (@Malcolmvelli) March 26, 2020
