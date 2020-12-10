wrestling / News
WWE News: Malcolm Bivens Teases Managing Tyler Rust, Raquel Gonzalez vs. Ember Moon Clip
Malcolm Bivens is looking to do business with the newly-named Tyler Rust. Bivens approached Rust backstage this week and asked if he wanted to talk business after Rust attacked Tommaso Ciampa. Rust left with Bivens:
"Let's talk business." 👀 #WWENXT @Malcolmvelli @TylerRust_WWE @mckenzienmitch pic.twitter.com/MnYZHgpUgW
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 10, 2020
– WWE posted a clip from Raquel Gonzalez’s main event win over Ember Moon:
