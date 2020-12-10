wrestling / News

WWE News: Malcolm Bivens Teases Managing Tyler Rust, Raquel Gonzalez vs. Ember Moon Clip

December 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Malcolm Bivens Tyler Rust

Malcolm Bivens is looking to do business with the newly-named Tyler Rust. Bivens approached Rust backstage this week and asked if he wanted to talk business after Rust attacked Tommaso Ciampa. Rust left with Bivens:

– WWE posted a clip from Raquel Gonzalez’s main event win over Ember Moon:

