Malcolm Bivens Threatens WALTER, Kushida & Ikemen Jiro Following Diamond Mine’s WWE NXT Loss
Malcolm Bivens is not a happy man following the Creed Brothers’ loss on WWE NXT, and he threatened WALTER, Kushida & Ikemen Jiro in a post-match promo. Bivens posted a video to his Twitter account with Ivy Nile by his side, reacting to the Creed Brothers’ loss to Imperium after Kushida and Jiro came down to even the odds and get some revenge on the stable.
“I got something to say,” Bivens said in the video, which you can see below. “Come here, just a little closer. Just a little closer. WALTER? The next time I see you, I’m gonna slap the Häagen-Dazs out of your mouth, man. Imperium? Your boys? They’re a bunch of cheaters. They had to cheat to beat the Creed Brothers. And Kushida, Jiro, next time I see you, that’s your ass. That’s your ass!”
pew pew. pic.twitter.com/2lzP0F8Q9N
— Malcolm (@Malcolmvelli) October 20, 2021
