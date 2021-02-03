WWE News: Malcolm Bivens Warns Edge About NXT’s Parking Lot, Latest Lacey Evans Video, UpUpDownDown Streams Windjammers 2

Malcolm Bivens knows the danger of NXT parking lots, and he passed that knowledge along to Edge ahead of the latter’s NXT appearance tonight. Bivens posted to Twitter to warn Edge about the dangers of the parking lot, which has been the site of many an attack, writing:

“Everyone has been @ing you, but no one has warned you about the NXT Parking Lot — the most dangerous place on Earth. For me, personally, I live for the adrenaline rush of waiting outside on a Wednesday night to see who is really ’bout that life. A little Three 6 Mafia gently playing from the car stereo too? Oooo weeee.

As the most trustworthy person in NXT, I wanted to give you a heads up.

Malcolm Bivens”

