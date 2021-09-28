wrestling / News
Mall of America Say They’d Be Down to Host AEW Dynamite
Mall of America has a history with professional wrestling, and they’d be up for continuing that by hosting AEW Dynamite. The famed Minneapolis mall, which was the site of WCW Nitro’s premiere in 1995, took to Twitter to reply to a fan who suggested that AEW should bring the Dynamite after Full Gear to the mall.
The mall’s official Twitter account posted:
“We’re all for it! It worked great the first time. @AEW brings the [fire]”
AEW Full Gear is set to take place on September 27th in Minneapolis at the Target Center, which will also host the Dynamite and Rampage the week before the PPV.
We're all for it! It worked great the first time. @AEW brings the 🔥🔥
— Mall of America (@mallofamerica) September 27, 2021
