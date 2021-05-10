Man Arrested For Trespassing At WWE Performance Center Granted Bond

The man with a history of trespassing at the WWE Performance Center has been granted bond. As has been reported, Armando Alejandro Montalvo has been in jail since he was arrested for his latest trespassing incident at the PC in June of last year. Montalvo made headlines back in August of 2015 when he was shot outside of the Performance Center and has had a history of showing up at the facility. The June incident saw him enter the PC and get into an argument with Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke.

Montalvo was denied bail at the time because he was arrested while being out on bond on charges of Battery On Law Enforcement Officer, Trespassing On Property After Warning, and Resisting Officer With Violence for an incident that took place outside of a Walmart. He filed for reconsideration of bail per Wrestling Inc because his father is ill, which was granted. He has posted a total of $2,000 bond and has been released.

The conditions of his bond are: