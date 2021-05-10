wrestling / News
Man Arrested For Trespassing At WWE Performance Center Granted Bond
The man with a history of trespassing at the WWE Performance Center has been granted bond. As has been reported, Armando Alejandro Montalvo has been in jail since he was arrested for his latest trespassing incident at the PC in June of last year. Montalvo made headlines back in August of 2015 when he was shot outside of the Performance Center and has had a history of showing up at the facility. The June incident saw him enter the PC and get into an argument with Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke.
Montalvo was denied bail at the time because he was arrested while being out on bond on charges of Battery On Law Enforcement Officer, Trespassing On Property After Warning, and Resisting Officer With Violence for an incident that took place outside of a Walmart. He filed for reconsideration of bail per Wrestling Inc because his father is ill, which was granted. He has posted a total of $2,000 bond and has been released.
The conditions of his bond are:
* He will have no contact with victim or witnesses.
* He will not possess weapons, firearms or ammunition.
* He will not possess or use controlled substances without a valid prescription.
* He will attend all scheduled psychological evaluations.
* He will reside at his home address and remain in contact with his attorney.
* He will not commit any new law offenses for which a judge at an initial appearance finds probable cause to have been committed.
* He will make all future court appearances unless the appearance is waived by the Court.
More Trending Stories
- Mention Of Booker T vs. Triple H Wrestlemania XIX Feud Removed From A&E Documentary
- Drew McIntyre On His First Conversation With Vince McMahon In WWE, His Picks For All-Time Survivor Series Team
- Randy Orton On When He Plans To Retire From Wrestling, Wanting To Stay With WWE, Learning From Ric Flair
- The Great Khali Recalls Vince McMahon Telling Him to ‘Kill’ The Undertaker for His WWE Debut