Man Who Attacked Seth Rollins Addresses His Actions, Believes He Has ‘Legitimate Beef’ With Rollins

The man who attacked Seth Rollins on Monday’s episode of Raw has addressed his actions, claiming that he had a “legitimate beef” but has moved on. As you know by now, Rollins was attacked by a WWE fan who jumped the guardrail and blindsided Rollins, tackling him on the ramp before being hauled away by security.

The man spoke with the New York post and said he’s apologized to WWE. He told the outlet, “I apologized to the WWE for my actions. I had a legitimate beef but as a grown man I could have settled it a different way … If I saw him today I wouldn’t attack him. I’ve moved on.”

In regard to that so-called “legitimate beef,” Spencer says that he met Rollins at a meet and greet and then believes he interacted with him on WhatsApp, though it is apparent that the latter was him actually interacting with someone pretending to be Rollins. He says that he asked Rollins for help in launching his own wrestling career at the meet and greet and still believes that he was interacting with the legitimate Rollins in the WhatsApp communications. He alleges that “Rollins” asked him to send him gift cards in exchange for money to see if he was “loyal” and asked him to be a “wrestling blogger” for him. “Rollins” (again, not actually Rollins but a scammer) sent a $3,000 check for the cards that bounced.

The man said that he was trying to help Finn Balor, who Rollins attacked as part of an angle during the segment immediately preceding the attack. He said, “My plan was to help Finn Balor. I’m a fan. I like his aura, his attitude. I like everything about his charisma. I like everything about him. I jumped from where I was sitting at. I ran and speared Seth Rollins. I busted his lip open and he caught me in a headlock. I broke the headlock and I was trying to get him, then the referees and the security guards broke us apart.”

The man has been charged by the NYPD with attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs by disrupting a live sporting event) He was released from custody yesterday.