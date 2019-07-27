Man Fighting Murder Conviction Thanks Scott Hall and Kevin Nash For Their Help

As we previously reported, Capitol Wrestling is teaming up with Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and the Wrestling for Innocence project for an event on August 11 in Nashville, Tennessee. Hall and Nash will appear at the event and proceeds will go to the legal fees of Adam Brassel, who claims he has been wrongfully imprisoned for murder. He has been in prison for twelve years for the murder of a man in 2006, even though no forensic evidence tied him to the crime. He still has another 51 years left in his sentence. In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Brassel took the opportuntiy to thank the Outsiders for their help for his defense.

He said: “Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, this is Adam Brassel. I just wanna let you know that I’m aware of what y’all are doing. You know Anthony [Dipippo, founder of Wrestling For Innocence], he’s been through a lot and he put together this Wrestling for Innocence and I’m very grateful for him. I’m extremely grateful for you guys getting involved and I also heard that you guys don’t just wanna get involved, you wanna bring me home. I know this may be the beginning of a great thing and it’s wonderful to have you guys involved and I’m so hopeful that you can bring a lot to this travesty of justice…This is bigger than me and this is all bigger than us. So, I’m just extremely happy and grateful for your support and excited with your platform, you can speak out, educate, get involved and make a difference in not only bringing me home but hopefully many others. Thank you guys so much.“