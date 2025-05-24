Man Like Dereiss Discusses Training With Natalya and TJ Wilson

– During a recent interview with Grapple Theory, wrestler Man Like Dereiss discussed training with WWE’s Natalya and TJ Wilson (aka Tyson Kidd). Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Dereiss on training with Natalya and Tyson Kidd: “I’m very lucky because I’m fortunate enough to be able to train with Nattie and TJ every time I go to America. So they’ve both helped me learn so many things about wrestling and look at things in different ways and training in that heat in Orlando, it was in Tampa, but just in front of the heat in general, just pushing through, not giving up, really digging deep, fighting for your life.”

On how it’s helped him improve: “I feel like that’s improved me as a wrestler like a hundred times over, over the past year. Well, it’s been about two years now since I’ve been training there and I feel like they’ve both helped change my career. Nattie also gives me great advice and feedback and stuff, which everyone doesn’t know about really.”