Man Suing WWE & AEW For Plagiarism Files New Motion To Pause Trial

The man suing WWE and AEW for alleged plagiarism has filed a new motion asking for a pause in the case. As previously reported, Anthony Duane Wilson had asked for his lawsuit against the two US wrestling companies be paused due to the fact that he is incarcerated in Trumbull County Jail for throwing a milk carton full of urine at a corrections officer. PWInsider reports that Wilson remains incarcerated and filed a new motion on June 24th asking for the pause.

Wilson wrote, “I am unable to follow and argue my case, nor am I able to continue legal research at this time and believe, from my legal research, that is within the 8 month max time frame that a continuance would grant me. If the court would schedule the first hearing after this date so we can get to discovery or pause the proceedings, I may properly and timely respond to motions from the defendants who are very desperate to keep this from continuing into discovery.”

Wilson refiled his lawsuit in January alleging that they commited “plagiarism, market damages, product damages, personal damages and financial damages.” The lawsuit had previously been dismissed in November 2023 after neither AEW nor WWE had been served with the suit within 90 days, though it was dismissed without prejudice which meant that it could be refiled.