Manami Toyota Hospitalized For Shoulder Surgery

PWInsider reports that Japanese wrestler Manami Toyota has been in the hospital for the past several days after having more surgery on her shoulder. Toyota previously had reconstructive shoulder surgery in 2003, with several bolts put in to repair the damage.

She kept wrestling after the 2003 surgery and eventually retired on November 3, 2017. The pain in her shoulder and neck were part of the reason she decided to retire, which happened on her thirtieth anniversary as a wrestler. Her only appearance after her retirement was in a Gauntlet Match at Tequila Saya’s retirement show on December 31, 2019, where she lost to Saya in under a minute.