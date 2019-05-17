Mance Warner Says Dean Ambrose Would Be a Dream Match For Him, Discusses Sami Callihan’s Praise

– Mance Warner spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing the possibility of a match with Dean Ambrose/Jon Moxley and more. Highlights are below:

On Sami Callihan calling him a name to watch out for in 2019: “Sami saw me at IWA Mid-South, which is a place where it’s always the same people out in the crowd,” said Warner. “They see wrestling twice a week so you gotta learn on the fly how to get read Goddamn good real quick, or if not, they aren’t gonna give a sh*t about you. It’s kind of a lost art where guys can go and just beat the sh*t out of each other and don’t have to think, ‘Well, we’ve gotta do this, this, this…’ We went out there and went at it for 15-20 minutes. Sami said after that match to the crowd that if I would have been around back when it was Sami and Drake Younger and [Chris] Hero, I would have fit in perfectly. That’s a big compliment.”

On Dean Ambrose/Jon Moxley leaving WWE and potentially returning to the indies: “As soon as I saw [Moxley’s video], I got excited because there’s a lot of dream matches and I’m doing shows every week…and that’s always the guy that people bring up. They say, ‘Man, if we got Mancer and Moxley that would be f***ing insane!’ I’d love that. That would be great. I could see Moxley going to about every damn place on the indies. I could see him at CZW, GCW, anywhere. Nowadays its crazy, a lot of people like to sh*t on independent wrestling and say they only watch this or this. Nowadays if you watch wrestling, I guaran-damn-tee you watch independent wrestling. It’s insane. It’s so many places right now.”

On his favorite recent independent memories: “Me and Eddie Kingston were beating the sh*t out of each other out in AIW in Ohio a couple of weeks ago. Later that night, ol’ Mancer and Joey Janela draw No. 1 and 2 in a Gauntlet for the Gold Royal Rumble-style. Don’t tell Vince, I don’t want him suing me for saying that on here. We’re No. 1 and 2 and we end up lasting all the way to an end for over an hour. I threw Janela out and every week it’s something. Me and Homicide wrestle and I go, ‘Damn, man this is insane.’ I got bootlegged VHS videos from back in the day of all of these guys. Me and Low Ki fist-fighting out in AIW. It’s nuts. It’s insane.”

On who he wants to face: “Me and [Nick] Gage just had a match out at GCW. I know the crowd appreciated that and went f***ing wild with that one. Besides Moxley, I think that would be nuts. Me and Janela haven’t had a one-on-one yet. Me and Low Ki haven’t had a one-on-one. There’s a whole list. I’ll make a list and then I’ll come back on here and just spend 10 minutes naming guys.”