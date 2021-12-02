Mance Warner Discusses His Ankle Injury, Compares It to Sid Vicious

– As previously reported, Mance Warner suffered a serious ankle injury at the NGW: Tennessee show in late October. During ManceSplainin’ on Ad Free Shows, Warner shed more light on the injury. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Warner on breaking his tibia and fibia: “He [Dirty Dango] chucked me out of the ring and when I hit the ground, I heard…it was like two shotguns going off. Boom! Boom! I heard it and I instantly knew I was fucked. The crowd knew I was fucked. As soon as I heard it, you could hear people gasp. It was horrible. It sucked. I called it a Sycho Sid. I was fucked. I’m gonna have to start doing commentary or some bullshit. The paramedics come in and tell me they’re going to take my boot off. (My bone) wasn’t sticking out. I wear this ankle brace anyway because I’m prone to rolling my ankles when I’m on the (basketball) court slam dunking fools. They said if I hadn’t worn that, the bone most likely would’ve popped through. When I broke it, I broke the (tibia) and (fibia).”

On if he thought his career was over: “No, because I’m an idiot. A lot of people get injured, you’re talking to a guy where I collapsed my lung and continued wrestling with one working for five minutes. I was going to get on a flight right after that, I guess I could’ve died or something.”

On his current status: “I don’t know when I’m coming back, I have to go back to the doctor. They did the surgery and put a rod between where the bone broke and some plates and screws. I can move my leg and toes and walk a little bit.”

Mance Warner is currently accepting donations to help with his medical bills and doctor appointments on GoFundMe.