Mance Warner Explains Why He Decided To Go To TNA Wrestling

In an interview with the Battleground podcast (via Fightful), Mance Warner spoke about why he decided to join TNA Wrestling after making his debut for the company earlier this year. Warner has been feuding with Sami Callihan since his debut.

He said: “I’ve been on the independent scene, I’ve had every world title there is to have. I’ve been watching TNA since it first started in 2002, 2003. So I’ve been a fan for the entire run. So the next logical step is, I want to level up. I want to see what else I can do. The only way to get better is [to] fight more people. So I go to TNA. Everything worked out in that situation where boom, I’m debuting, Steph’s coming back in, and now we’re in the ring together. Every place I’ve been, I’ve started at one spot and I worked my way to the tippy-top. Now you got me and Steph together, there ain’t a single soul in TNA that’s gonna stop us from doing whatever we want. The fan base of people that have over the years watched us on the independent scene and watched old Mancer, now they’re gonna tune in to see, ‘That’s our guy. We want to see him.’ If it’s with weapons or not with weapons, I get in the ring and I fight. We can go in there and just chop, headbutt, punch each other. That’s fine, or I can get a screwdriver and a door and a table and just beat the heck out of you. It is what it is.“