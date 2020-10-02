wrestling / News
MLW News: Mance Warner Files For New Trademarks, New UK/Ireland Deal Signed, MLW Rebirth Location
October 2, 2020 | Posted by
– Mance Warner is taking ownership over his ring name and nickname, filing trademark applications for both. PWInsider reports that Warner filed trademark applications for his name and “Southern Stomper” on August 27th.
– PWInsider also reports that they have confirmed MLW Rebirth’s taping location as in the Orlando, Florida area.
– Court Bauer noted that MLW has just signed a new deal to air in the UK and Ireland, with an announcement on the way:
Signed our new UK/Ireland deal late last night. More eyes on @MLW than ever before in the region. More in the days ahead.
— Court Bauer (@courtbauer) October 2, 2020
