Mance Warner In Action, New Segment Set For This Week’s TNA Impact
March 18, 2025 | Posted by
TNA has added a Mance Warner match and a Nic and Ryan Nemeth segment for this week’s Impact. The company announced the two new editions for this week’s show on Tuesday.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs Thursday on AXS TV and TNA+, is:
* Joe Hendry & Elijah vs. Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards
* Mike Santana vs. Mustafa Ali
The Cabinet is banned from ringside
* Mance Warner vs. TBA
* First Class Penthouse with Chavo Guerrero Jr.
* Masha Slamovich appears
* Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth address their actions at TNA Sacrifice
https://x.com/ThisIsTNA/status/1902132917196734662
