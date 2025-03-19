wrestling / News

Mance Warner In Action, New Segment Set For This Week’s TNA Impact

March 18, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Impact 3-20-25 Image Credit: TNA

TNA has added a Mance Warner match and a Nic and Ryan Nemeth segment for this week’s Impact. The company announced the two new editions for this week’s show on Tuesday.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Thursday on AXS TV and TNA+, is:

* Joe Hendry & Elijah vs. Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards
* Mike Santana vs. Mustafa Ali
The Cabinet is banned from ringside
* Mance Warner vs. TBA
* First Class Penthouse with Chavo Guerrero Jr.
* Masha Slamovich appears
* Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth address their actions at TNA Sacrifice

https://x.com/ThisIsTNA/status/1902132917196734662

More Trending Stories

article topics :

TNA Impact, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading