Mance Warner On Potential Opponents In TNA & WWE, Wants To Hurt Joe Hendry

Mance Warner has arrived in TNA, and he recently talked about some of his potential opponents both there and in WWE. Warner made his debut in TNA on last night’s live episode of Impact and he spoke with Sam Roberts before last weekend’s The People vs. GCW where he talked about the WWE & TNA relationship, plus more. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On the WWE & TNA relationship: “I’ve done everything, in my opinion, on the indies that I can do. I’ve conquered GCW. I’ve beat everyone there is to beat on the indies. It’s about goals. My next goal is, who the hell do I want to fight? You have to level up. Do I want to fight people at TNA? You have the Hardy Boys. Mancer against Jeff and Matt. Mancer against Joe Hendry. Mancer against Nic Nemeth. You have people at WWE. Mancer and CM Punk. You give me a f**king mic and we can just talk. Kevin Owens. Me and him. Beat the shit out of each other. There are people out there that I want to test myself against. TNA and WWE. I just want to f**k people up and get paid. I want to get paid to fight people, hurt people, hit the pay window. That’s the dream of America. Pay me to hurt people. I do fighting. I fight.”

On Joe Hendry: “I know that motherf**ker can sing, but if I get in there and hit him with some taters, what’s he going to do? I want to see that. I know the Hardy Boys can do everything, but I want to throw them off a ladder. I just want to hurt these people. It makes me feel good.”