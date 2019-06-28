Mance Warner vs. Bestia 666 Added To MLW Kings of Colosseum

Major League Wrestling has announced that Mance Warner will face Bestie 666 (presented by Salina de la Renta) in a death match at MLW Kings of Colosseum. Here’s a press release:

Promociones Dorado has conjured up a wicked force the likes of which MLW has never seen before. Salina de la Renta vows to unleash the Tijuana gremlin known as Bestia 666 on Mance Warner next Saturday in Chicago.

MLW today announced Mance Warner vs. Bestia 666 (presented by Salina de la Renta for MLW: Kings of Colosseum at Cicero Stadium in Chicago. The event is a TV taping for beIN SPORTS on Saturday night July 6th with a 7 p.m. bell time.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWTickets.com.

With the “Southern Psychopath” promising to raise hell this summer and cause problems for Salina de la Renta and Promociones Dorado, the empresaria turned to her darker side and has conjured up the “Devil of Baja” himself Bestia 666.

The son of the legendary brawling luchador Damian 666, Bestia 666 has terrorized THE CRASH promotion for some time. Wearing Mexican calavera skeleton face paint, this luchador is one of the most savage forces in Lucha Libre.

Bestia 666 is also versatile, attacking victims from the air with precision while also devastating adversaries with an all out brawling style. A technical threat, Bestia often finishes his opponents with La Valagueza (a version of the muscle buster).

How will Salina’s Tijuana gremlin match up against the hard knocks, roughhouse style of Mance Warner? Will Ol Mancer unleash a few lariats on the luchador? We will find out next Saturday.

With the “Bruja” vowing to unleash horrors on Ol Mancer, the stage is now set for a showdown in Chicago next Saturday July at Cicero Stadium..

Buy tickets starting at just $10.

Tickets are moving fast for MLW’s return July 6 Chicao card. Buy General Admission tickets starting at $10 at MLWTickets.com.

Signed thus far for MLW KINGS OF COLOSSEUM in Chicago:

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor (c) vs. Jacob Fatu (CONTRA Unit)

¡LUCHA LIBRE!

Los Parks (presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Dr. Wagner Jr. & El Hijo de Wagner Jr.

LADDER MATCH FOR WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Hart Foundation (c) vs. The Dynasty

NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

UNSANCTIONED TAG TEAM MATCH

Marshall & Ross Von Erich vs. CONTRA Unit’s Simon Gotch & Josef Samael

The Return of Konnan!

MEXICAN DEATH MATCH

Bestia 666 (presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Mance Warner

Also scheduled to appear:

Low Ki • Gringo Loco • Myron Reed • Ace Austin • Air Wolf • Ariel Dominguez and more!

More matches and wrestlers will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWtickets.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.