Mance Warner vs. Gino Medina Set For MLW Fightland

Major League Wrestling has announced a match between Mance Warner and Gino Medina for MLW Fightland on February 1. It happens at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Here’s a press release:

Mance Warner tussles with Dynasty’s Gino Medina this Saturday in Philly

Following a backstage incident with Dynasty, Mance Warner and The Dynasty’s Gino Medina will fight it out at FIGHTLAND!

PHILADELPHIA — MLW today announced Mance Warner vs. Gino Medina for MLW: FIGHTLAND at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia this Saturday February 1. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

After defeating Jimmy Havoc, Mance Warner was involved in a backstage incident over the weekend with the Dynasty while going to the pay window to collect his booking fee and bonus.

Nearly coming to blows, the elitists called out Ol Mancer with Gino Medina boasting he’d love a shot at the Bucksnort brawler.

Well, it didn’t take much time for Ol Mancer to put his signature on a bout sheet for FIGHTLAND making a match between “The Untouchable” Gino Medina and “The Southern Psychopath” official.

Will Warner beat some southern fried respect into the newest member of The Dynasty? Will Gino and his dynastic brethren put the working man in his place?

Matches signed:

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT

Jacob Fatu (c) vs. CIMA

NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT

Alex Hammerstone vs. T-Hawk

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Killer Kross

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Erick Stevens

WHO IS THE KING OF KNOCKOUTS?

Low Ki vs. King Mo (cornered by Dan Lambert)

FIRST TIME EVER!

Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Jimmy Havoc (with Priscilla Kelly)

LUMBERJACK MATCH!

Los Parks vs. CONTRA Unit

WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT!

Myron Reed (c) vs. Arez [AAA]

Puma King & Gringo Loco vs. Injustice

PRIZE FIGHT CHALLENGE

Dominic Garrini vs. ???

Mance Warner vs. “The Untouchable” Gino Medina

Séptimo Dragon vs. Douglas James

PHILADELPHIA DEBUT OF…

World Tag Team Champions Ross & Marshall Von Erich

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Mance Warner • The Dynasty • Dominic Garrini • El Lindaman • Konnan • Alicia Atout and more!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities. Additionally, there are limited VIP tickets available which includes early entry (5:30pm) featuring a special pre-show meet and greet with extended meet and greet privileges.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for February 1 is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry VIP meet and greet with TBA talent (exclusive for price level 1 ticket holders)

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.

