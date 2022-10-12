wrestling / News

Mance Warner vs. Real 1 Set For MLW Fightland 2022

October 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Fightland Image Credit: MLW

Mance Warner will battle the former nZo at MLW Fightland this month. MLW announced on Tuesday that Warner will face Real 1 at the October 30th taping, which takes place in Philadelphia and is an MLW Fusion taping.

The updated card for the event is:

* MLW World Heavyweight Championship Last Man Standing Match: Alex Hammerstone vs. EJ Nduka
* Jacob Fatu vs. Lio Rush
* Willie Mack vs. Calvin Tankman
* Mance Warner vs. Real 1
* Davey Boy Smith Jr. returns

