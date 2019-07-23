Mance Warner vs. Ricky Martinez Set for MLW Never Say Die

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that Mance Warner will face Ricky Martinez on Thursday, July 25 at the MLW: Never Say Die event. The show is set for New York City later this week. It will be a Fusion TV taping for beIN Sports. You can check out the details below.

GRUDGE MATCH! MANCE WARNER VS MARTINEZ THIS THURSDAY IN NYC

The empresaria has dispatched her personal hitman to take out Ol Mancer in a grudge match this Thursday in NYC! (buy tickets)

MLW today announced a Grudge Match: Mance Warner vs. Ricky Martinez (presented by Salina de la Renta) for MLW: Never Say Never ’19 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on July 25. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Tickets start at $20 at http://www.MLWTickets.com.

The Southern Psychopath has been raising hell and making headaches for Salina de la Renta all summer. The consequences have left Salina’s men all beaten and bruised while the Puerto Rican powerbroker scrambles to cope with Konnan now having access to her iPhone.

Salina has vowed vengeance on the “goat lover” and has put her “El Sicario” (“the Hitman”) on a mission to take out Mance once and for all.

Will the Southern Psychopath continue his path of destruction this summer? Will Martinez take out the Bucksnort brawler? Find out LIVE in New York July 25 at the Melrose Ballroom as MLW presents an MLW Fusion TV taping (buy tickets). The card has a 7pm start time.