Mance Warner Wants To Make Deathmatch Wrestling Mainstream

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Mance Warner said that he hoped to make deathmatch wrestling more mainstream and defended the style from its critics. Here are highlights:

On deathmatch wrestling in the mainstream: “There are pros and cons to everything. I’ve talked about this before with some people but everybody that’s really good at deathmatch wrestling is really good at pro wrestling in general. There’s some fans that go, ‘Oh, they’re garbage guys. They just do deathmatch stuff.’ But if you watch, they can go 20, 30, 50 minutes. I’ve gone hour-long matches and can do everything.”

On the problem with the style being popular: “There’s a whole another generation of fans and they wanna see that too. But the downfall of that is that you’ve got a lot of guys who go, ‘Well sh*t. If I do deathmatch wrestling, then I can get over.’ Then you gotta weed some people out because if you’ve got everybody doing it, then they make us look bad. If you see a really good deathmatch wrestler, know that that sumb*tch can wrestle, guaranteed. The last thing we need is some guys who can’t wrestle at all doing deathmatches and hurting people. Then fans think, ‘Oh that guy’s awesome.’ It’s like, ‘No.’ If they don’t know what they’re doing then they don’t need to be doing that sh*t because this is some dangerous sh*t. When you hit someone with glass or a light tube, that’s real man.”

On the comparison of his feud with Jimmy Havoc to Mick Foley vs. Terry Funk: “I never really thought about it but it kinda makes sense. We’ve got two crazy people who love beating each other up. We don’t mind bleeding and don’t mind getting thrown through nothing. I’m trying to get my money, have a good time and fight and Jimmy Havoc is trying to do the same thing. He’s my uncle and he’s a dumb son of a b*tch sometimes, but you gotta love him, I guess. As you saw in that fight, he was with us and got out of the vehicle at one point. He was gonna take some steps towards Jimmy but he quit moving. He had some Moonshine in his hand that he said he was gonna throw in Jimmy’s face. But he got all wrapped up and couldn’t get the lid off… He’s family but sometimes, good Lord, I’ll have to walk him through the day or he’ll get lost.”

On if Uncle Moon Man will be at Zero Hour: “I’ve gotta be careful because I ain’t careful. What that means is I can’t have him roaming around because then I’ve gotta pay attention to him. As soon as I hit that curtain and walk through, I’m crazy. I’ve got no time to stop and try to help someone out. I’m out there fighting. So for him to be out there, he’s just gonna distract me and I don’t need him out there.”