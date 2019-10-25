wrestling / News
Mandy Leon On What She’d Be Doing If Not Wrestling, Best Wrestling Advice
– Mandy Leon spoke with ROH for their latest Ten Questions article, discussing what she’d be doing if she wasn’t in the ring and more. Highlights are below:
On what she’d be doing for a living if she wasn’t wrestling: “Professional wrestling has always been No. 1. I had the opportunity to go to Parsons School Of Design for fashion design at a very young age and set that aside to focus on wrestling. I have always had a passion for performing throughout my life and I jumped on every opportunity possible for acting, singing, dancing, etc., and when the doors of professional wrestling training finally opened up for me I fell in love instantly, not only for the wrestling itself but because it was everything I loved in one career. If not wrestling, I would either have gone on to pursue a fashion design career or become an archeologist. I have an obsession with ancient history and always say that if I wasn’t involved in wrestling today, I would be an archeologist traveling the world doing excavations and laboratory analyses.”
On the best advice she’s been given about the wrestling business: “The best advice I’ve ever been given about the wrestling business and the world in general was not from a former or current pro wrestler, but from my mother of all people. My mother knew at the time I began pro wrestling training at the ROH Dojo that I was the only female student during that time in my class and her advice essentially was always: ‘Never give up, never let anyone bring you down, give everything your all, be a mind ninja and don’t let anyone phase you, and stay focused.’ ‘You were born an original, don’t die a copy,’ is also a quote I live by. Always stay true to yourself and who you are.”
On what’s on her bucket list: “I have a very long bucket list, but here are a few unique ones from the list:
• Vacation in Bora Bora and Dubai
• Own a ton of land where I can build a non-kill shelter and rescue animals
• Own 100 Pomeranians
• Skydive
• Tour the Pyramids/tombs of Egypt
• Meet Britney Spears
• Go ghost hunting with Zak Bagans
• Finish this interview because I’m bored”
On her message for Kelly Klein ahead of Honor United: “Message? No. I’ll let my actions do the talking. She’ll get her message delivered personally to her in London.”
