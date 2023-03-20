Mandy Leon vs. Clara Carreras Set For MLW War Chamber

Major League Wresting has announced a match between Mandy Leon and Clara Carreras for MLW War Chamber on April 6. The event happens at the Melrose Ballroom in New York.

The card is an MLW TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.

The “Exotic Goddess” Mandy León has violent dreams for her opponent come April 6 in New York City.

A model turned pro wrestler; León is a deceptively dangerous competitor. With an arsenal, including Havana Dreams, Leónsault and her signature Astral Projection, this Brooklyn, NY native is a threat in the featherweight division.

Known as “La Chica”, Clara Carreras has impressed on the northeastern circuit, collecting wins as the California native emerged as a prospect to keep an eye on. Looking for a big breakout bout, Carreras looks to end this match fast.

Promising destruction and domination, what happens when Mandy León clashes with Clara Carreras?

See Mandy Léon vs. Clara Carreras LIVE Thursday, April 6th in NYC at MLW War Chamber’23.