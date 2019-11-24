wrestling / News

WWE News: Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville Help At Chicago Food Bank, Kevin Owens Gives Gift To Fan, Clip From WWE Chronicle Featuring Cain Velasquez

November 23, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sonya Deville Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville recently volunteered at the Chicago Food Bank Food Depository. You can see photos below courtesy of WWE Community.

The post reads: “@WWE_MandyRose and @SonyaDevilleWWE met so many inspiring and strong families that are facing food insecurity with the Chicago Food Bank @fooddepository today. They’re proud to give back with the entire WWE Universe to #EndHungerNow

– WWE has posted a video of Kevin Owens presenting one of his fans with a special gift.

– WWE has also posted a clip from an upcoming episode of Chronicle, featuring Rey Mysterio training Cain Velasquez.

