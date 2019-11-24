wrestling / News
WWE News: Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville Help At Chicago Food Bank, Kevin Owens Gives Gift To Fan, Clip From WWE Chronicle Featuring Cain Velasquez
– Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville recently volunteered at the Chicago Food Bank Food Depository. You can see photos below courtesy of WWE Community.
The post reads: “@WWE_MandyRose and @SonyaDevilleWWE met so many inspiring and strong families that are facing food insecurity with the Chicago Food Bank @fooddepository today. They’re proud to give back with the entire WWE Universe to #EndHungerNow”
.@WWE_MandyRose and @SonyaDevilleWWE met so many inspiring and strong families that are facing food insecurity with the Chicago Food Bank @fooddepository today. They’re proud to give back with the entire WWE Universe to #EndHungerNow pic.twitter.com/NET07SHSFl
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) November 23, 2019
– WWE has posted a video of Kevin Owens presenting one of his fans with a special gift.
.@FightOwensFight had a special gift for one of his fans today at @Walmart! #SurvivorSeries @Mattel pic.twitter.com/JUBxgYinFc
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2019
– WWE has also posted a clip from an upcoming episode of Chronicle, featuring Rey Mysterio training Cain Velasquez.
