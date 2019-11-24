WWE News: Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville Help At Chicago Food Bank, Kevin Owens Gives Gift To Fan, Clip From WWE Chronicle Featuring Cain Velasquez

– Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville recently volunteered at the Chicago Food Bank Food Depository. You can see photos below courtesy of WWE Community.

The post reads: “@WWE_MandyRose and @SonyaDevilleWWE met so many inspiring and strong families that are facing food insecurity with the Chicago Food Bank @fooddepository today. They’re proud to give back with the entire WWE Universe to #EndHungerNow”

– WWE has posted a video of Kevin Owens presenting one of his fans with a special gift.

– WWE has also posted a clip from an upcoming episode of Chronicle, featuring Rey Mysterio training Cain Velasquez.