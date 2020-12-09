Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville Take Exception to Getting Snubbed by Slammy Awards

– As previously reported, WWE announced this year’s categories and nominees for the 2020 Slammy Awards. However, not everyone in WWE is happy with the nominations. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville are taking issue with not receiving a nomination for their storyline and onscreen team breakup this year.

Unfortunately, they failed to make the list of Best Rivalries of 2020. The nominations for the award for this year included Seth Rollins vs. The Mysterios, Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton, Edge vs. Randy Orton, Sasha Banks vs. Bayley, R-Truth vs. “The World,” and Lana vs. the Announcer Tables. Sonya Deville vs. Mandy Rose did not make the list.

Mandy Rose pointed out how the brawl she had with Deville on SmackDown in August currently has close to 8 million views on YouTube. She tweeted yesterday, “Damnnn I guess we forgot all about this ? @SonyaDevilleWWE & myself not even nominated ??!! 7.8M views & counting… hmm. Mandy Rose debuts new look as brawl erupts on SmackDown: SmackDown, Augu… https://youtu.be/pp-LWSL9ON4 via @YouTube.”

Sonya Deville later responded, “Lol. We got beat out by a table apparently ……Also to be frank I deserved break out star of the year nomination as well. Even if I don’t work there anymore. Correct me if I am wrong … #facts”

Deville was written off TV last August after losing a Loser Leaves Town Match to Rose at SummerSlam 2020. She is still currently signed to WWE. You can view her exchange with Rose on Twitter below:

Damnnn I guess we forgot all about this ? @SonyaDevilleWWE & myself not even nominated ??!! 🥴🥴🥴 7.8M views & counting… hmm 🤔⬇️ Mandy Rose debuts new look as brawl erupts on SmackDown: SmackDown, Augu… https://t.co/IxfW3ziexs via @YouTube — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) December 9, 2020