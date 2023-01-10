Mandy Rose On Her WWE Release, Whether She Was ‘Targeted’ & What She Can’t Discuss

In the wake of her previously reported release from WWE, Mandy Rose gave an interview to the Tamron Hall Show and shared her side of the situation (via Fightful).

Certain details remain under wraps but Rose was able to discuss her viewpoint and a few aspects of her release. She noted that she would “never say never’ about a return to the company, but said that it would “have to be a conversation” if ending her FanTime site was a condition for her to do so. You can read a few highlights and watch an excerpt of the interview below.

On if she was given warnings or asked to remove any content on her FanTime site: “Unfortunately, there is a confidentiality and I can’t really discuss that. There was the one warning to take it down, and I complied.”

On her view of the tone of the content she made available to fans: “Everything that I do, in the privacy of my own home, showing my fans behind the scenes action, whether it’s photo shoots, my every day personal life, nothing is wrong with that. That’s what I was doing. You can’t believe everything you see on the internet, not everything is accurate. When I show photos me, sexy, like how I’ve been showing on my Instagram, which everyone can see, there is nothing wrong with that.”

On if she felt she was targeted by WWE: “I don’t really know, I don’t think I was targeted, I think it was just more, everyone has their own opinion. I don’t see anything wrong with that photo [Rose wearing the NXT Women’s and NXT UK Women’s Titles and nothing else], as they didn’t either. Everyone has their own opinion on what they think is appropriate and what’s not.”

On her sense of whether she was treated unfairly by the promotion: “Because of everything that has happened since then, everything happens for a reason, and I can’t even say I was wronged because I’m so forever grateful for everything that the WWE has presented me with. I can’t say I was wronged or not. I’m hurt. I’m very hurt. No one wants to get that call that you’re being fired from any job. I was very hurt and very disappointed. I was disappointed more because of everything I put into the business, but just the last year and a half; I was champion for 413 days, I unified the two titles, I was the third longest-reigning NXT Women’s Champion. I also created this must-see faction with two other women that I brought up. I got to see so many women develop their characters and they are younger than me and at the beginning of their careers. To me, that was so important because it was so rewarding for me.

“Losing the title was obviously a gut punch. I was so disappointed. At the end of the day, my purpose was gone. That’s where I felt lost and confused because of all the hard work. Driving home from that, a lot of things were going through my mind. You always think there are unanswered questions. At the end of the day, I love what I’ve done in WWE and I love the platform they presented me with. I am forever grateful for them.”